Flight 302 Legacy Award Honors Victims: Western PhD Candidates Spearhead Humanitarian Research

In a moving tribute to the 157 lives lost in the Ethiopian Airlines crash of March 2019, two Western University PhD candidates, Olayinka Ariba and Wisdom Avor, have been named among the first recipients of the Flight 302 Legacy Award. This memorial scholarship aims to carry forward the humanitarian and environmental missions of those who perished, by supporting students committed to these causes.
Ariba and Avor, both researching crucial issues affecting vulnerable populations, see this award as an opportunity to extend the impactful work of the crash victims. With a shared vision for change and a $10,000 scholarship, they are set to embark on research projects in Nigeria and Ghana, respectively, focusing on homelessness among women and substance use recovery.
From Personal Connection to Global Vision
Ariba's journey from working with UNICEF in Nigeria to her current research at Western highlights a deep personal and professional commitment to maternal and child health, and the plight of homeless women. Her discovery of her mother's past homelessness has fueled her resolve to tackle this issue, not just in Canada but also in Nigeria, aiming to break the cycle of poverty and vulnerability for women and their families.
Expanding Treatment Horizons in Ghana
Avor, on the other hand, brings his experience as a mental health nurse and advocate in Ghana to his studies in Canada. His work, focused on harm reduction and expanding treatment options beyond abstinence for substance use, reflects a compassionate approach to health care. By integrating what he learns in Canada with his efforts in Ghana, Avor hopes to influence a shift in how treatment services are provided, offering new pathways for those struggling with addiction.
A Legacy of Change
The Flight 302 Legacy Award, administered by Universities Canada, not only honors the memory of those lost but also empowers students like Ariba and Avor to pursue research that can lead to tangible improvements in the lives of vulnerable populations. Their projects, inspired by the lives and work of the crash victims, symbolize a continuation of the humanitarian spirit that characterized the passengers of Flight 302.
The legacy of those who perished in the tragic crash lives on through the work of Ariba and Avor. Their research, grounded in personal experiences and professional dedication, stands as a testament to the power of scholarship to enact real-world change. As they prepare to take their studies back to their home countries, the impact of the Flight 302 Legacy Award extends beyond borders, embodying hope and transformation for communities in need.