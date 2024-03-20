FIFA Urged to Prevent Worker Deaths for 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia Amid Rights Group Warnings

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International are raising alarms about potential worker deaths related to the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, urging FIFA to enforce labor and human rights standards. A Guardian investigation highlighting the unexplained deaths of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia underscores the urgency for FIFA to act. With Saudi Arabia set to host, concerns mount over a repetition of the labor abuses seen during Qatar's 2022 World Cup preparations.

Background and Concerns

The sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup, Saudi Arabia, faces scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers, particularly after a Guardian report revealed a high number of unexplained deaths among Bangladeshi laborers. Human rights organizations fear that without FIFA's intervention, the upcoming World Cup could be marred by similar tragedies to those preceding Qatar 2022. Despite Saudi labor reforms, experts argue these are insufficient to protect workers from the severe conditions contributing to these deaths.

International Response and FIFA's Role

Human rights groups are pressing FIFA to clarify how Saudi Arabia will adhere to its human rights and labor standards. Amnesty International's findings on the link between premature worker deaths and unsafe conditions have intensified calls for FIFA to reassess its World Cup host selection process. The international community watches closely as FIFA faces a critical decision on moving forward with Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host.

Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Reform

In response to the outcry, Saudi Arabia has highlighted its recent labor market reforms, including the abolition of the kafala system and the introduction of a wage protection system. However, critics argue these measures fall short of the comprehensive changes needed to ensure the safety and rights of migrant workers. As FIFA deliberates, the global spotlight remains on Saudi Arabia's labor practices and the broader implications for international sports events.