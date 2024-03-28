Falana Criticizes State, FG Palliative Distribution Tactics as Dehumanizing

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has voiced strong criticism against the method of distributing palliatives by state governments and the Federal Government, describing it as dehumanizing and ineffective in addressing Nigeria's economic challenges. During his speech at the Citizens Accountability and Rights Forum in Lagos, Falana highlighted the tragic outcomes of these distributions, including stampedes that led to deaths in Lagos, Nasarawa, and Bauchi. He advocated for a shift towards direct cash transfers to vulnerable citizens through a comprehensive social register.

Tragic Outcomes from Palliative Distributions

Falana detailed several incidents where the mismanagement of palliative distributions resulted in fatal stampedes. He criticized the governments' lack of preparedness and crowd management skills, which led to unnecessary loss of life. Among the cited cases were the deaths of seven people in Lagos during a rice sale by Customs and two students in Nasarawa, underscoring the urgent need for a change in approach.

Call for Direct Cash Transfers

The advocate argued for the adoption of direct cash transfers to the vulnerable population as a more dignified and efficient method of aid distribution. He pointed out the inadequacy of current palliative measures, which fail to reach the majority of those in need and only serve as a temporary fix to deeper economic issues. Falana emphasized the importance of updating and utilizing social registers to ensure aid reaches its intended recipients.

Justice for Victims

Highlighting the government's responsibility, Falana demanded justice and compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the palliative distribution stampedes. He drew parallels with recent government actions, where the families of soldiers killed in Delta were promptly compensated and honored. This, according to Falana, should be the standard approach in addressing all such tragedies, reinforcing the principle that every Nigerian life matters and deserves respect.