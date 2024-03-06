Ex-Judge Marzia Babakarkhail Champions Forgotten Afghan Women Amid Global Crisis

Marzia Babakarkhail, once a judge in Afghanistan, now living in the UK, has become a vocal advocate for Afghan women judges and those oppressed under Taliban rule. After surviving two assassination attempts for her work on female education, Babakarkhail was granted asylum in the UK, where she continues her fight for justice. Her online petition for the UK government to issue emergency visas to Afghan women judges has garnered over 56,000 signatures, highlighting the global concern for women's rights in Afghanistan.

From Judicial Bench to Exile: Babakarkhail's Journey

Babakarkhail's transition from a respected judge in Afghanistan to a refugee in the UK underscores the perilous situation for women in her homeland. Having faced direct threats from the Taliban due to her advocacy for women and girls' education, she represents the broader struggle of Afghan women under Taliban rule. Despite her relocation, Babakarkhail remains committed to aiding those she left behind, working tirelessly to secure safety and rights for Afghan women, particularly those in the judiciary, who are at significant risk.

Global Conflicts Overshadow Afghanistan's Plight

As the world's attention turns to other international crises, the situation in Afghanistan, especially for women, risks being overlooked. Babakarkhail expresses concern that the dire circumstances faced by Afghan women are being forgotten amidst global focus on conflicts in places like Ukraine and Gaza. Her efforts aim to recenter the narrative, reminding the international community of the ongoing repression, danger, and destitution faced by women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Challenges and Hopes for the Future

The Taliban's return to power has seen a regression in women's rights and freedoms in Afghanistan, with severe restrictions on employment, education, and public life. Despite these challenges, Babakarkhail's activism sheds light on the resilience and courage of Afghan women fighting for their rights. Through petitions, advocacy, and public speaking, she and others hope to inspire international action that will lead to improved conditions for women in Afghanistan and ensure they are not forgotten.

Marzia Babakarkhail's story is not just one of survival, but of ongoing resistance against oppression. It serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles faced by Afghan women and the importance of international solidarity in their fight for freedom and equality. As Babakarkhail continues her work from the UK, her efforts highlight the critical need for global attention and action to support the rights of women in Afghanistan.