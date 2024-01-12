European Parliament President to Receive Lithuania’s Freedom Prize

In a significant event on the international diplomatic stage, the President of the European Parliament (EP), Roberta Metsola, is set to visit Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, to receive the esteemed Freedom Prize. The award is conferred annually by the Lithuanian parliament, known as the Seimas, to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to human rights, democracy, and the sovereignty of nations in Eastern and Central Europe.

Visit Coinciding with Historical Event

Metsola’s visit to Lithuania is scheduled for January 12-13, which coincides with the country’s commemoration of the tragic Soviet crackdown on unarmed civilians on January 13, 1991. During her visit, the EP President will engage in meetings with Lithuanian government officials, including the president, and partake in commemorative events marking the historical occasion.

EP Declines Cash Prize

In a noteworthy move, the European Parliament has chosen to decline the cash portion of the Freedom Prize, accepting only the statuette—a replica of the Freedom Monument by noted sculptor Juozas Zikaras. The Deputy Speaker of the Seimas, Radvilė Morkunaitė-Mikulenienė, stated that the EP regards the prize as a moral accolade, acknowledging its relentless efforts in safeguarding democracy and human rights, among other areas.

Funds Proposed for Investigation of War Crimes

Morkunaitė-Mikulenienė has proposed that the 11,000 euros cash prize be allocated to support investigations into alleged Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. This proposition underscores the ongoing tensions and conflicts in the region, bringing them to the forefront of international attention.

Freedom Prize Also Bestowed on Local Hero

The 2023 Freedom Prize will also be awarded to a notable local figure, Petras Plumpa, who played a crucial role in Lithuania’s unarmed resistance against the Soviet occupation. This dual awarding of the Freedom Prize serves as a testament to the nation’s enduring commitment to freedom, democracy, and human rights.