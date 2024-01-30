EU Commits Nearly EUR 100 Million in Grants to Bolster Pakistan's Post-Flood Resilience

In a grand display of solidarity, the European Union (EU) has signed five new grant agreements with Pakistan, a move designed to reinforce the country's resilience in the aftermath of the devastating floods of 2022. This financial commitment, amounting to nearly EUR 100 million, equivalent to over Rs30 billion, is part of Team Europe's response to the floods. The objective is to bolster Pakistan's resilience, with a particular focus on revitalizing the rural economy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and restoring livestock value chains in the flood-affected region of Balochistan.

Aligning with the EU Global Gateway

These initiatives form part of the EU Global Gateway initiative, the EU's largest investment program aimed at advancing the global green transition. These grants are not merely a response to a natural disaster; they are a strategic investment in Pakistan's future, supporting its long-term resilience by investing in human rights, gender equality, and civil society.

Gratitude and Commitment

Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, expressed his gratitude to the EU for their support. On the other side, EU Ambassador Riina Kionka reaffirmed the EU's commitment to assisting Pakistan in its economic recovery and flood rehabilitation. The EU's engagement with Pakistan is part of a broader vision that promotes stability, democracy, respect for human rights, and maximizes economic potential through various development and cooperation initiatives.

Annual EU Support to Pakistan

The EU typically allocates approximately EUR 90 million annually in grants to support Pakistan’s efforts in combating poverty, enhancing education, and ensuring sustainable resource management. This focus spans multiple regions including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, and Sindh, demonstrating the EU's commitment to a comprehensive and far-reaching partnership with Pakistan.