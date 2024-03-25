Amidst Ethiopia's turmoil, the Amhara ethnic group faces unprecedented violence, marking a dire human rights crisis under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's rule.

Targeted killings, mass arrests, and forced displacements underscore a genocidal campaign against Amhara, with international bodies like Amnesty International raising alarms over potential war crimes by Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

Ethnic Violence and Government Complicity

Since Abiy Ahmed's ascendancy to power, the Amhara community has been subjected to brutal violence by federal forces, regional militias, and the Oromo Liberation Army, with accusations of a state-sponsored genocide.

Drones and armed gangs terrorize Amhara civilians, while forced relocations and ethnic profiling by government entities exacerbate the community's plight. Amnesty International's reports of extrajudicial killings by ENDF troops highlight the severity of the crisis.

In April 2023, Abiy's government announced plans to disband the Amhara Special Forces, the only line of defense for the Amhara people, sparking widespread protests and escalating violence. The imposition of a State of Emergency in August 2023 further intensified repression, leading to increased violence, unlawful arrests, and a surge in civilian deaths and injuries.

International Indifference and the Path Forward

Despite the growing evidence of genocidal acts, the international community's response remains tepid, with Ethiopia facing increasing isolation. The Amhara Association of America's reports document the horrifying scale of atrocities, challenging Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's denial of human rights violations.

This crisis not only fractures Ethiopia further but also tests the resolve of the global community to address human rights abuses and protect vulnerable populations.