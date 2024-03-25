Ethiopia Rights Report Unveils Systemic Violations Impacting Millions, Demands Urgent Reforms

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has made public a groundbreaking 130-page National Inquiry report, revealing widespread and systemic human rights violations across Ethiopia, notably against detainees in multiple regions, spanning from 2018 to 2023. This comprehensive document, a first in the nation's recent history, uncovers the grim reality of arbitrary detentions, incarcerations without court orders, violations of court-granted bail rights, and instances of sexual violence, implicating a range of perpetrators from militias to government officials.

Uncovering Systemic Abuses

The report shines a light on the harsh conditions and systemic violations faced by detainees in Amhara, Oromia, Somali, and the region formerly known as the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR). It points to political upheavals, power struggles, and ongoing conflicts as key contributors to these violations. The EHRC's findings reveal that these are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of systemic issues affecting a significant portion of the population. The detailed analysis within the report underscores the urgent need for reforms to address these deep-rooted problems.

Contributing Factors and Regional Highlights

In regions like Amhara and Oromia, the report links human rights abuses to the aftermath of political changes and the ensuing power struggles, alongside post-conflict instabilities and ongoing violent conflicts. The assassination of popular Oromo musician Hachalu Hundessa, for instance, is highlighted as a catalyst for widespread unrest and human rights abuses in Oromia. The Somali region's issues are attributed mainly to power struggles and conflicts over natural resources, with the EHRC emphasizing the detrimental impact of past conflicts between communities in the Afar and Somali regions, particularly in kebeles like Adaytu, Undufo, and Gedamaytu.

Call for Action and Reforms

Daniel Bekele, Chief of the Commission, has called for immediate and systemic reforms to protect the rights and dignity of all Ethiopians. He stresses the need for federal and regional governments to investigate instances of human rights violations thoroughly, address their underlying causes, ensure accountability for perpetrators, and establish mechanisms for appropriate compensation for victims. This landmark report not only documents the violations but also serves as a call to action, urging stakeholders at all levels to commit to meaningful changes to safeguard human rights in Ethiopia.

As this report gains international attention, it underscores the critical need for systemic reforms to address the widespread human rights violations in Ethiopia. The EHRC's findings offer a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges and the imperative for immediate action to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights across the nation. This moment in Ethiopia's history could serve as a catalyst for significant change, with the potential to reshape the future of human rights protection in the country.