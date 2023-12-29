en English
Human Rights

Escalation of Israeli Bombardment Exacerbates Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:48 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
Escalation of Israeli Bombardment Exacerbates Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Israeli Bombardment in Gaza

As the Israeli military intensifies its bombardment across Gaza, particularly targetting central and southern areas once considered ‘safe zones’, the humanitarian crisis deepens. The escalation has a significant impact on the Palestinian population, particularly in Rafah and Khan Younis where the displacement of individuals has increased the number of sick people.

Medical Crisis in Gaza

Marwan al-Hams, the director of Rafah’s Abu Youssef Al Najjar Hospital, underlines the urgent need for medical treatment for casualties outside the country. Local hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of wounded. Al-Hams has called for the opening of the Rafah crossing to Egypt to allow for the transport of essential supplies, such as medicines and aid.

Retaliation and Global Impact

Following the Israeli operation in Gaza, which has resulted in over 21,000 Palestinian casualties since October 7, the Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a drone and missile attack on international shipping in the Red Sea. This attack, intercepted by the US military, resulted in no reported injuries or damage to vessels.

Political Tensions Within Israel

Meanwhile, political tensions within the Israeli government are surfacing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a war cabinet meeting, intended to discuss post-war plans for Gaza, due to opposition from the right-wing coalition. This move highlights the existing internal disagreements.

Clashes and Unrest in the West Bank

Clashes in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Rima have resulted in injuries to Palestinian youths during Israeli raids. Reports of arrests and violence are coming in, further escalating tensions.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

