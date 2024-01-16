Escalating Violence and Decline in Christian Population in Nablus

The Christian community in the Palestinian Authority-controlled Nablus finds itself in growing peril, as asserted by Elias Zarina, co-founder of the Jerusalemite Initiative. Citing a recent incident at a monastery, Zarina claims that the Palestinian Authority is not adequately safeguarding Christians from the escalating violence. The monastery, home to the 80-year-old keeper, Father Ioustinos, is believed to sit atop Jacob's Well, a site of Biblical significance. The elderly monk, though physically unscathed, was deeply traumatized by the violence.

Increasing Attacks on Christian Community

Local Christian leaders echo Zarina's concerns, stating that such brutal attacks on their community and holy sites are becoming an alarming norm. Naim Khoury, the founder of Bethlehem's first Baptist Church, highlights the growing instability and frustration permeating the region. Khoury's observations are reinforced by Zarina's remarks on the lack of arrests and protection for these critical sites.

Declining Christian Population in Palestinian Authority Areas

Zarina points to a significant drop in the Christian population in areas governed by the Palestinian Authority since the Oslo accords. The stark decline is exemplified by Bethlehem's Christian populace, which has plummeted from 88% to a meager 12%. Zarina attributes this drastic shift to emigration triggered by Muslim extortion. He posits that Christians and Jews are often seen as heretics in Islam, thereby exacerbating the issue.

Fraying Social Fabric and the Way Forward

The escalating violence and declining Christian population in Palestinian Authority-controlled regions paint a grim picture of the fraying social fabric. The inability or unwillingness of the authority to address these issues effectively deepens the crisis. As the Christian community continues to dwindle and emigrate in the face of violence and religious intolerance, the urgent need for substantial intervention becomes more apparent. The preservation of a diverse and harmonious society hinges on ensuring the safety and rights of all religious communities, including the Christians in Nablus.