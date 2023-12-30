en English
Human Rights

Escalating Israeli Military Actions in Gaza Lead to Humanitarian Crisis

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:54 pm EST
Israeli military actions, involving tank fire and air strikes, continue to escalate in the southern region of Gaza, resulting in over 160 Palestinian fatalities. The United Nations has stated that the amount of aid reaching Gaza is insufficient to meet the needs of the affected population. This situation underscores the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, which has seen regular hostilities and significant civilian casualties over the years, leading to a grave humanitarian crisis.

Airstrikes on Refugee Camps

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes struck the central Gaza refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij. This occurred despite international calls for a cease-fire and growing concerns over civilian deaths and displacement. The Palestinian death toll has risen to 21,672, with an additional 56,165 people wounded during the same period. Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, approved a $147.5 million sale for equipment necessary for 155 mm shells previously bought by Israel. This move came amid stalled efforts to secure a nearly $1.06 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs.

Continued Hostilities and Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza would persist for several more months, despite international appeals for a cease-fire. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported over 21,600 Palestinian deaths due to Israel’s air and ground offensive, with 165 deaths in the last 24 hours alone. The conflict has displaced 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, resulting in widespread hunger and a lack of shelter. Meanwhile, the U.S. has approved emergency weapons sales to Israel.

International Efforts for a Ceasefire

Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been attempting to establish a framework for a new ceasefire. However, the two sides do not seem close to an agreement. The ongoing conflict has resulted in intense fighting, with 165 people killed and 250 wounded in Gaza in the past 24 hours. The conflict has also affected neighboring regions, with Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen becoming involved. Israeli military actions have resulted in widespread destruction, with Palestinian refugees in camps across Gaza and other regions heavily impacted.

Human Rights International Affairs
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

