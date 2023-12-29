en English
Human Rights

Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Israeli Operations Intensify as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Israeli Operations Intensify as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

Intensified Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in a significant humanitarian crisis, escalating the ongoing conflict that began on October 7. In the wake of these operations, a large number of displaced Palestinians have been targeted, leading to the death of over 21,507 people and injuring around 55,915 citizens. With over 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents displaced, the situation is dire, and the conflict shows no signs of ceasing.

Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies

Israel’s military actions have pushed the majority of Gaza’s population out of their homes, leading to a dire humanitarian situation. A staggering 308 people have been killed and 1,095 injured while seeking refuge in UN facilities. The situation has been compounded by the fact that aid convoys in Gaza have come under Israeli fire, causing vehicle damage but fortunately, no casualties.

Political and Maritime Implications

The conflict has not only had devastating humanitarian consequences but also political and maritime implications. Hamas insists that a temporary ceasefire is insufficient for the release of over 100 hostages that Israel claims are being held in Gaza. In another development, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis hijacked the bulk carrier Galaxy Leader, with the release of 17 seafarers impending.

Global Response and Continued Tension

In solidarity with Gaza, Pakistan has banned New Year’s celebrations, signifying the global impact of the conflict. Tensions continue to simmer along the Lebanon-Israel border due to Hezbollah’s activities. The Israeli offensive has been particularly brutal near a hospital in Khan Yunis, where shelling killed 41 people over two days. The city of Rafah has seen an influx of approximately 100,000 additional displaced people.

High-level talks are slated to occur between Egyptian officials and a Hamas delegation to discuss a proposal to end the nearly three-month-long war. As the world watches, the hope for peace remains, even as the conflict continues to escalate, further complicating an already dire situation.

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

