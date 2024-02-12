Elderly Woman's Journey Through Five Countries to Reunite with Daughter Amid Conflict

When 80-year-old Antonina found herself trapped in a temporarily occupied village in Donetsk Oblast, her daughter knew she had to act. Unable to move independently due to health issues, Antonina was stuck in a conflict zone with no relatives or friends to care for her. Her refusal to obtain a Russian-issued passport also left her without a pension, adding to her financial struggles.

In a heartwarming display of humanitarian efforts, volunteers and employees of the Ombudsman's Office stepped in to help. They embarked on a journey through five countries to bring Antonina back to Ukraine-controlled territories and reunite her with her daughter.

A Journey Through Five Countries

Antonina's route home was not an easy one. After leaving the occupied village, she passed through the territories of Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland before finally meeting her daughter in Lviv on February 4. Volunteers provided a wheelchair and walker for Antonina, ensuring her safety and comfort throughout the journey.

The Importance of Humanitarian Efforts

This story highlights the challenges faced by elderly individuals in conflict zones and the importance of humanitarian efforts in reuniting families. Despite the obstacles, Antonina's determination and the dedication of those who helped her made it possible for her to return home.

A New Beginning

Antonina and her daughter are now in Kyiv, where they can start rebuilding their lives. While the journey to get here was long and arduous, the mother and daughter are grateful for the support they received along the way. As they look to the future, they are hopeful that they can find peace and stability in Ukraine.

In the face of adversity, the human spirit remains resilient. Antonina's story serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and the importance of helping those in need.