Disproportionate Use of Pepper Spray on Muslim Prisoners in England Raises Concerns

Muslim prisoners in England and Wales are facing a troubling disparity when it comes to the application of force, specifically through the use of Pava pepper spray, according to recent findings. Data acquired by Maslaha, a rights advocacy group, reveals a significant overrepresentation of Muslim inmates in incidents involving the chemical restraint, sparking a debate on religious discrimination and the ethical use of force within the penal system.

Alarming Disparities Uncovered

Statistics from the Ministry of Justice, obtained via a freedom of information request, show that in 2022, 34% of those targeted with Pava spray were Muslim, despite Muslims constituting only 18% of the overall prison population. This marked an almost doubling of the figure within three years, pointing to an escalating trend of targeting based on religious identity. In contrast, Christians, who represent 46% of the prison populace, accounted for 43% of Pava spray incidents, roughly aligning with their demographic proportion. The introduction of Pava spray in 2018, and its subsequent deployment in 89 prisons by July 2023, was met with controversy, particularly over its potential to cause severe and sometimes lasting injuries.

Impact on Muslim Prisoners

Further insights from Maslaha's study indicate that Muslim prisoners are increasingly concealing aspects of their religious identity due to fears of being labeled as extremists. Simple expressions of faith, such as prayer or reading the Qur'an, are perceived by some prison staff as indicators of radical behavior, exacerbating the risk of unjust treatment. This atmosphere of suspicion and the resultant discriminatory actions underscore the broader issue of Islamophobia within the prison system, affecting not only the physical well-being of Muslim inmates but also their spiritual and mental health.

Call for Action and Accountability

Raheel Mohammed, director of Maslaha, emphasized the urgent need for reassessment of Pava's use, highlighting the rising disproportionality as a clear violation of dignity and respect, irrespective of religious beliefs. The findings serve as a critical call to action for prison authorities and policymakers to reevaluate the deployment of such measures and to reinforce commitments to equality and non-discrimination. A spokesperson for the Prison Service has responded, stating that Pava is used solely as a last resort by trained officers, with its application closely monitored for any disparities. However, the statistics and testimonies from Muslim prisoners suggest a pressing need for a more transparent and equitable approach to managing behavior and ensuring safety within prisons.

The revelations brought to light by Maslaha's investigation into the use of Pava spray against Muslim prisoners not only highlight a specific issue of concern within the criminal justice system but also reflect broader societal challenges in addressing stereotypes and biases against Muslims. As this situation continues to unfold, it prompts a deeper reflection on the principles of justice, equality, and human rights that are foundational to a fair and effective penal system.