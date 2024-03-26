Displaced Palestinians in Rafah struggle with water shortage as it reaches life-threatening proportions

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza's southern city of Rafah are grappling with severe water shortages, as the ongoing Israeli offensive exacerbates the situation. Saad Al-Tarabeen, among hundreds, waits in line for water, a scarce resource since electricity and fuel shortages halted water pumps five months ago. The crisis is forcing residents to survive on minimal water, complicating life in temporary camps housing over 1.3 million people.

Severe Shortages Amid Conflict

The lack of water in Rafah is critical, with families receiving water for only two to three hours every other day, insufficient for their basic needs. This situation is especially challenging during Ramadan, as residents like Um Suhaib Yassin struggle to secure water for iftar. The ongoing conflict has led to mass displacement, with 85% of Gaza's population now internally displaced, facing shortages of food, clean water, and medicine while 60% of the infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Global Calls for Action

Despite global outcry and accusations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the situation remains dire. The UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for a sustainable end to the conflict and emphasized the urgent need for life-saving aid. However, delays at border crossings and restrictions on aid deliveries have further exacerbated the crisis, highlighting the critical role of UNRWA in providing hope and dignity to Palestinian refugees.

The Humanitarian Impact

The water crisis in Rafah is a stark reminder of the broader humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, where basic necessities have become luxuries. Families like Al-Tarabeen's and Yassin's represent the human cost of the conflict, enduring unimaginable hardships in their quest for survival. As the international community debates solutions, the residents of Rafah continue their daily struggle, yearning for peace and the return of basic human rights like access to clean water.