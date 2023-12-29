en English
Human Rights

Digital Discrimination: A Maasai Woman’s Battle Against Online Gender-Based Violence

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:32 am EST
In the vast expanse of the digital realm, the struggles of a Maasai woman with a disability unveil the daunting reality of online gender-based violence and discrimination. Rose Resiato, a 37-year-old woman from Kajiado county in Kenya, is a beacon of resilience and a voice for the marginalized in her Maa community. Despite her disability, Rose established Rural Women Voices, a community-based organization that champions the rights of Maasai women and girls with disabilities.

The Power of Digital Platforms

Resiato utilizes digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Telegram to drive her advocacy and foster social interaction. However, her online journey is not devoid of thorns. She presents a grim picture of her experiences, marked by ridicule and discrimination stemming from her disability.

A Glimpse into the Shadows

Members of a Telegram group ridiculed Resiato for her disability, proclaiming her unfit for any man’s affection. Another social media user targeted disabled women as easy sexual prey, while a third accused her of exploiting her disability for sympathy and handouts. Beyond the virtual world, Resiato received unsettling messages from a man with a fake profile, demonstrating a disturbing interest in visiting her home.

The Larger Picture

Resiato’s experiences are not isolated incidents but rather a reflection of a broader societal issue. The prejudice against disabled women extends beyond the physical realm into the digital sphere, highlighting the challenges they grapple with in both spaces. This narrative underscores the urgent need for inclusive digital platforms that respect and protect the rights of all users, regardless of their physical abilities.

Human Rights Social Issues
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

