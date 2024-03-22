Del Monte Kenya Acts on Violence Allegations, Hires Human Rights Manager, Outsources Security

Following a series of grave allegations involving its security personnel, Del Monte Kenya, a leading pineapple farm supplying major British supermarkets, has initiated significant organizational changes, including the creation of a human rights manager position. This move comes after investigations revealed multiple instances of violence, prompting a comprehensive human rights impact assessment that unveiled substantial human rights abuses linked to the company's operations.

Addressing Human Rights Challenges

Del Monte Kenya's decision to advertise for a human rights manager underscores the company's commitment to confronting and resolving its human rights issues. The role demands the development of a detailed action plan aimed at mitigating human rights challenges both within the workplace and in the neighboring communities. These steps were recommended by Partner Africa, the authors of the critical human rights report, which led to Del Monte outsourcing its security operations to G4S and dismissing its 214 in-house guards. Additionally, the company is establishing a workers' welfare department, further cementing its dedication to improving working conditions and community relations.

Legal Repercussions and Community Relations

Amidst the organizational restructuring, Del Monte Kenya faces civil claims over allegations of killings, rape, and beatings by its former security staff. The company has expressed its intention to transparently address these issues in the Kenyan high court, seeing it as an opportunity to refute unsubstantiated allegations. Moreover, the creation of the human rights manager's position is a direct response to the past incidents and the subsequent human rights impact assessment, highlighting Del Monte's effort to amend its reputation and practices.

Future Implications and Industry Standards

This series of actions by Del Monte Kenya not only addresses its immediate human rights concerns but also sets a precedent for other companies facing similar challenges. By integrating human rights expertise into their teams, businesses can stay informed on best practices, engage with stakeholders more effectively, and fulfill their commitments to customers and communities. As Del Monte embarks on this path of reform, it reflects a broader movement within the industry towards greater accountability and ethical operation.