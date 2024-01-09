en English
Human Rights

Clooney Foundation for Justice Announces Leadership Overhaul for Enhanced Global Impact

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Renowned human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney’s initiative, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, is bracing for a new chapter of growth with significant alterations to its leadership structure. The announcement has been made to enhance the foundation’s efficiency and expansion, reflecting the Clooney couple’s commitment to their global legal services mission.

New Leadership Takes the Helm

Emma Lindsay, an international lawyer formerly with the Withers law firm, and David Sagal, previously the general counsel at Warner Bros. Pictures, have been announced as the co-chief executive officers of the foundation. Their appointments are expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the foundation’s work, boosting its mission to improve access to justice for victims of crimes against humanity worldwide.

Distinct Roles to Drive Foundation’s Mission

Lindsay’s role will primarily revolve around managing the foundation’s justice initiatives, which include The Docket, TrialWatch, and Waging Justice for Women. These programs center around investigating mass atrocities, aiding the release of wrongfully imprisoned individuals, and advocating for legal reform and accountability in cases of gender-based violence, respectively.

Conversely, Sagal will focus on the operational facets of the nonprofit, such as finance and human resources, ensuring that the foundation’s resources are efficiently allocated and managed.

Foundation’s Impact and Future Prospects

Established in 2016, the Clooney Foundation for Justice operates in 40 countries and has garnered substantial financial backing. As per its 2022 Internal Revenue Service filings, the foundation has received nearly $10 million in donations and grants and has expended close to $4 million on its various programs.

The shift in leadership structure heralds a new era for the foundation, set to broaden its reach and deepen its impact in the global fight for justice. With Lindsay and Sagal at the helm, the foundation is poised to build on its accomplishments and continue its crucial work in defending human rights and pursuing justice.

BNN Correspondents

