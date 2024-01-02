en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Civilian Casualties Mount as Syrian Conflict Escalates, Israeli Offensive in Gaza Continues

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Civilian Casualties Mount as Syrian Conflict Escalates, Israeli Offensive in Gaza Continues
Israeli Offensive in Gaza

In a grim escalation in northwestern Syria, eight civilians, including a child, were killed and nineteen others wounded during a confrontation between the Syrian army and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group with ties to Al Qaeda’s former Syria branch. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights unveiled that the casualties resulted from HTS’ bombardments on Aleppo province’s villages of Nubul and Zahraa, followed by retaliatory Syrian army bombings in Darat Izza town and Burj Haidar village.

HTS’ Growing Control

HTS, once an Al Qaeda affiliate, has extended its territorial grip to significant portions of Idlib province, as well as territories in neighboring provinces. This rise in power signals a concerning shift in the balance of control, with Syria’s bloody civil war entering into its 14th year and claiming over half a million lives since 2011.

(Read Also: Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas)

Russia’s Role in the Syrian Conflict

Russia, a stalwart supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has been instrumental in helping the regime reclaim lost territories since its intervention in 2015. Despite a ceasefire in Idlib, brokered by Russia and Turkey, the agreement has been repeatedly violated, resulting in an alarming surge in civilian casualties.

Israeli Military’s Continued Offensive in Gaza

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army’s offensive persists unabated, with indications that the conflict with Hamas, initiated by the group’s attacks, will extend into 2024. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant sought to reassure residents of border communities that normalcy would return following the cessation of hostilities. However, the offensive’s toll has been devastating, causing at least 21,978 deaths, primarily women and children, and widespread destruction in Gaza.

(Read Also: Gaza Father’s Harrowing Ordeal Highlights Dire Conditions in the Region)

Israel Prepares for Extended Conflict

The Israeli military, bracing for a prolonged conflict, is adjusting its deployment plans and gradually releasing some reserve soldiers. The siege imposed by Israel on Gaza has led to severe shortages. The United Nations reports that 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and residents are facing dire shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine.

Israel’s Top Court Rules Against Judicial Overhaul

Amidst the violence, Israel’s top court has made a significant ruling against a component of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul. This divisive issue had sparked mass protests prior to the war, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Read More

0
Human Rights
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Hits 170 in 2023, Marking an Increase

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Saudi Arabia's Surge in Executions in 2023 Draws Human Rights Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Saudi Arabia's Execution of Prominent Shia Cleric Sparks Global Outrag ...
@Human Rights · 1 hour
Saudi Arabia's Execution of Prominent Shia Cleric Sparks Global Outrag ...
heart comment 0
South Korea Unveils Data System to Aid North Korean Defectors

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Unveils Data System to Aid North Korean Defectors
The Fight Against Discrimination: Alicio Haddad’s Battle Against Deportation

By Geeta Pillai

The Fight Against Discrimination: Alicio Haddad's Battle Against Deportation
LGBTQ+ Community Gains Gun Ownership Amid Hate Crimes and Legislation

By Salman Khan

LGBTQ+ Community Gains Gun Ownership Amid Hate Crimes and Legislation
Navajo Activist Klee Benally Dies at 48, Leaving Activism Legacy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Navajo Activist Klee Benally Dies at 48, Leaving Activism Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
4 mins
ANC Predicted to Retain Power in 2024 Despite Challenges: Analysis
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
4 mins
Saudi Arabian Study Unveils Link Between Smoking Habits and Body Weight
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
6 mins
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
11 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
11 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
11 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
11 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
11 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
11 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
11 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
14 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
34 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app