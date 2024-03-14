Citizenship Amendment Act a 'Blow to Indian Constitutional Values': Amnesty International

India's contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was operationalized this week, sparking renewed criticism and concern from both international bodies and human rights organizations. The act, initially passed in 2019, aims to provide an expedited path to citizenship for certain religious minorities from neighboring countries, but has been widely denounced for excluding Muslims, raising alarms over its compatibility with India's constitutional values and international human rights commitments.

Background and Controversy

The CAA amends the 1955 Citizenship Act to fast-track citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Critics argue that by excluding Muslims and other groups, the law undermines India's secular constitution and discriminates on the basis of religion. The implementation of new rules under the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 11, 2024, has brought this issue back into the limelight. Despite global outcry and protests within India, the government maintains the law is intended to protect persecuted minorities.

International Reaction and Domestic Impact

International voices, including Amnesty International and the United Nations, have condemned the CAA's discriminatory nature. Aakar Patel, chair of the board at Amnesty International India said, “The Citizenship Amendment Act is a bigoted law that legitimizes discrimination on the basis of religion and should never have been enacted in the first place. Its operationalization is a poor reflection on the Indian authorities as they fail to listen to a multitude of voices critical of the CAA – from people across the country, civil society, international human rights organizations, and the United Nations,”

The United States has also expressed concern, highlighting potential violations of international human rights obligations. Within India, the act's operationalization has reignited fears of statelessness among Muslim citizens, especially in the context of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the establishment of foreign tribunals. These measures could disproportionately affect Muslims, exacerbating existing societal divisions and potentially leading to widespread disenfranchisement.

Freedom of Expression and Assembly at Risk

The response of the Indian authorities to protests against the CAA has also been a point of contention. Reports of arbitrary detentions, surveillance, and restrictions on peaceful assembly have been criticized by human rights groups. The clampdown on dissent, including the cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards for critics, underscores the broader challenges facing freedom of expression in India. Amnesty International has called for the immediate repeal of the CAA and the release of individuals detained for protesting against it.

The operationalization of the Citizenship Amendment Act marks a pivotal moment in India's political and social landscape. Its implications extend beyond the immediate legal ramifications, touching on broader issues of national identity, religious freedom, and international reputation. As India navigates these complex waters, the world watches closely, underscoring the delicate balance between national security, human rights, and the principles of equality and non-discrimination.