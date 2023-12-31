en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Young Activists March in New York, Amplifying Voice for Palestinian Cause

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:20 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:15 pm EST
Young Activists March in New York, Amplifying Voice for Palestinian Cause

On a chilly day in New York City, the echoes of ‘We Are All Gaza’ and ‘Gaza Genocide’ reverberated through the concrete canyons, emanating from a sea of protesters marching towards the iconic World Trade Center.

Held on December 28, this march was no ordinary demonstration. It was a march involving children, as youthful voices joined the chorus of concern over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

A Cry for Peace, Justice, and Solidarity

The marchers, many of them children, expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, demanding an end to the violence, the siege of Gaza, and the occupation of Palestinian land. Their call was clear: an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israel’s apartheid against the Palestinian people, and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel. The motivation behind their demands is the belief that Israel has massacred over 21,000 Palestinians, including nearly 8,300 children, a claim they urge should be investigated internationally.

From the Streets of New York to the Heart of the Crisis

The march wasn’t confined to the streets around the World Trade Center. Protesters also made their way to City Hall and Zuccotti Park near Wall Street. The demonstration was a visual and vocal representation of the international concern over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was a call for a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all parties involved.

The involvement of children in the march underscores the impact of the conflict on younger generations. It bears the message that educating and engaging them in global humanitarian issues is crucial.

0
Human Rights International Affairs
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Coercing Homeless Woman into Prostitution

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year Illuminated by Acts of Kindness

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Gaza in Crisis: Escalating Conflict and a Looming Humanitarian Disaster

By Bijay Laxmi

Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights ...
@Crime · 3 hours
UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights ...
heart comment 0
A Cookie for a Son: A Father’s Loss Highlights Gaza’s Tragedy

By BNN Correspondents

A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy
The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives

By BNN Correspondents

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Monique Smith’s Decades-Long Journey: From Jane Doe to Advocate

By Nitish Verma

Monique Smith's Decades-Long Journey: From Jane Doe to Advocate
Latest Headlines
World News
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
2 mins
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
18 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
19 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
32 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
35 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
42 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
42 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
49 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
50 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app