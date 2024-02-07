Chicago Developer Shelters Migrants, Sparks Controversy

In the heart of Chicago, amidst a migrant housing crisis that has gripped the city, property developer Chris Amatore has emerged as an unlikely beacon of hope for hundreds of Venezuelan asylum-seekers. Amatore, known for buying, rehabilitating, and selling over 600 buildings in the city, has now directed his focus and resources towards the plight of homeless migrants, housing nearly 500 of them in 15 of his buildings.

A Self-Funded Initiative

Amatore's initiative, which has not gone through any formal processes, is self-funded. He has spent a staggering $150,000 from his personal coffers to prepare the buildings for residence, manage utilities, and supply groceries for the migrants. This timely intervention has become even more critical in light of Mayor Brandon Johnson's policy to evict migrants from shelters after 60 days, leaving many vulnerable.

Conflict and Controversy

However, Amatore's noble initiative has stirred controversy. He has faced stiff opposition from local residents and a tumultuous conflict with Alderman Greg Mitchell. In a heated exchange, Mitchell allegedly threatened Amatore's life and his business interests. Amatore has retaliated by filing a complaint with the Inspector General, accusing Mitchell of attempting to terminate a Chicago Housing Authority contract and block a zoning change, all in retaliation for Amatore's support for the migrants.

A Mission Driven by Divine Purpose

Amatore's decision to assist the migrants was partly financed by a windfall from cryptocurrency investments. However, his commitment extends beyond just financial support. He is driven by a sense of divine purpose, believing that he was called to provide for these individuals in their hour of need. Despite the lack of a long-term plan, Amatore continues to shelter migrants, who express gratitude for his efforts.

A Precarious Situation

However, the situation remains precarious. The threat of potential eviction from city shelters looms large over thousands of migrants. As Chicago grapples with the influx of asylum-seekers, Amatore's efforts, while commendable, are a mere drop in the ocean. The city faces a monumental challenge in managing this crisis, and the fate of Amatore and the migrants he shelters hangs in the balance.