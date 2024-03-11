Chess Legend Garry Kasparov Labeled 'Terrorist' by Russia, HRF Condemns Action

New York, NY (March 6, 2024) — The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has strongly condemned the Russian government's recent move to designate Garry Kasparov, a pro-democracy advocate and the foundation's chairman, as a 'terrorist and extremist'. This designation by Rosfinmonitoring, Russia's financial watchdog, comes without clear justification, though it has been disclosed that a criminal case on terrorism charges is now open against him. Kasparov, a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and widely regarded as the greatest chess player in history, has been a champion for human rights and democracy in Russia since retiring from professional chess in 2005.

The Journey of Garry Kasparov

Kasparov's transition from chess grandmaster to political activist was marked by his founding of the United Civil Front, aimed at preserving electoral democracy in Russia. His political endeavors, including a bid for the Russian presidency in 2008, have been consistently obstructed, leading to his departure from Russia in 2013 amidst fears of political persecution. Despite these challenges, Kasparov has remained a steadfast advocate for democracy, co-founding the Renew Democracy Initiative and the World Liberty Congress, and serving as the chairman of the Human Rights Foundation.

Kremlin's Continued Repression

This recent labeling of Kasparov as a 'terrorist and extremist' is part of a broader pattern of repression by the Kremlin against political dissidents. The assassination of Alexei Navalny, a prominent opposition leader, and the imprisonment of democracy activist Vladimir Kara-Murza highlight the Russian regime's ruthless crackdown on dissent. Kasparov's designation follows his being labeled a 'foreign agent' by the Russian Ministry of Justice in May 2022, underscoring the Kremlin's intent to silence its critics by any means necessary.

HRF's Stance and the Global Implication

The Human Rights Foundation has expressed its dismay at the unfounded accusations against Kasparov, reaffirming its support for his commitment to a democratic Russia. This incident not only sheds light on the Russian state's relentless pursuit of political dissenters but also raises concerns about the global implications of such repressive tactics. As Kasparov and others continue to fight for human rights and democratic principles, the international community watches closely, evaluating the broader impact of Russia's actions on global democracy and human rights advocacy.

The designation of Garry Kasparov as a 'terrorist and extremist' by the Russian government is a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who dare to oppose authoritarian regimes. As the world reacts to this development, the resilience and courage of Kasparov and other activists serve as a beacon of hope for the future of democracy in Russia and beyond. The Human Rights Foundation's unwavering support for Kasparov underscores the importance of solidarity in the face of oppression, signaling a continued fight for freedom and justice worldwide.