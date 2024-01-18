Chattogram Citizens Rally to Save Bilpab Udyan from Commercial Encroachment

Chattogram's Bilpab Udyan, established in 1979 as a tribute to anti-British movement heroine Pritilata Waddedar, is currently facing a threat of commercial encroachment. Prominent citizens, including environmentalists, journalists, professors, human rights activists, and cultural advocates, have come together to voice their opposition to this commercialization. In a joint statement issued on 18 January, they demanded an immediate halt to the construction and expansion activities in the park, which are being justified under the guise of beautification.

Preservation vs Commercialization

The 2-acre park, a green urban sanctuary in the Panchlaish Thana area, has already seen about 12% of its area allocated for commercial use. The Chattogram City Corporation, under its expansion plans, aims to increase this allocation to 55%. The concerned citizens have demanded the preservation of the park's green spaces and urged the authorities to focus on proper conservation and maintenance.

Public Backlash and Protests

City residents have not remained silent in the face of this looming commercial invasion. They have been organizing various programs, including human chains, to protest against the construction and expansion of structures within the park. This public backlash demonstrates the community's strong desire to protect their green space from further commercial encroachment.

Notable Opponents

Among the notable signatories of the statement issued on 18 January were Shyamal Dutta of the National Press Club, Sikandar Khan from East Delta University, and Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamal Hossain from Chattogram University. Their involvement in this cause highlights the gravity of the issue and reinforces the urgent need to preserve Bilpab Udyan's greenery against the commercial interests of the Chattogram City Corporation.