Ch Priscilla Thiumai: Champion of Justice Leading Naga Women's Union in Manipur

Meet Ch Priscilla Thiumai, the indomitable President of the Naga Women's Union (NWU), Manipur. At 48, this human rights activist's journey from a dedicated educator to a front-runner in the battle for justice in Manipur is nothing short of inspirational. Born in Makhan village and currently residing in Kanglatongbi, Priscilla's educational background is as diverse as her career, holding a Master's degree in Sociology, Post Graduate in Public Relations, and a B.Ed. Her leadership skills have been honed through her presidency in various organizations, contributing significantly to her community's welfare.

Path to Activism

Before emerging as a formidable force in human rights advocacy, Priscilla dedicated herself to teaching and working with an NGO in Dimapur, Nagaland. Her transition into activism was propelled by her defense of human rights, particularly in cases that shook the community's conscience. Her bold stance in court over a protestor's death during an agitation and her relentless pursuit of justice in rape and medical negligence cases have underscored her commitment to ensuring justice for victims and their families. These actions not only brought relief and compensation to the affected but also highlighted the power of steadfast resolve against systemic injustices.

A Life Beyond Activism

Priscilla's life is a testament to balance and humility. As a mother of two, she embodies warmth and simplicity, with a passion for clear, emotive communication. Her contributions extend beyond activism; she is a published author, a sought-after resource person, and an organizer of social activities. Despite her considerable achievements, Priscilla maintains a modest demeanor, focusing on the cause rather than personal accolades. Her philosophy is centered on being a "minuscule voice in a sea of chaos" but standing firm in the face of adversity and intimidation.

Family and Support System

Behind Priscilla's relentless drive is a supportive family that understands the demands of her activism. Her husband, in particular, plays a pivotal role in managing home responsibilities, allowing Priscilla to dedicate herself fully to her cause. This partnership is emblematic of the collective effort required to sustain activism, especially in challenging environments. Priscilla's story is not just her own but a narrative of community, resilience, and the unwavering support of loved ones.

Ch Priscilla Thiumai's journey is a beacon of hope and a reminder of the impact one individual can have on society. Through her leadership in the Naga Women's Union and her various roles, she has demonstrated the power of dedication, courage, and compassion. Her story encourages reflection on the importance of standing up for justice, advocating for those without a voice, and the strength found in unity and support. As we contemplate Priscilla's contributions, we are reminded of the enduring spirit of humanity and the capacity for change that lies within each of us.