Carbondale to Phase Out Immigrant Services by April: Shelters, Meals Ending

In a recent news release, the town of Carbondale announced a phased discontinuation of its immigrant services starting March 8, with the closure of shelters and cessation of meal services by April. This decision marks a significant shift in the town's approach to supporting immigrant newcomers during the winter months.

Phased Shutdown of Services

Carbondale's decision to scale back its support services for immigrants begins with stopping vacancies in shelters from March 8. The town plans to close its two shelters by April 1, while dinner services will end on March 22, followed by breakfast services on March 29. These schedules were communicated to shelter guests on February 28, emphasizing the town's initial goal of providing temporary support during the winter.

Continued Regional Support Discussions

Despite the reduction of direct services, Carbondale remains committed to being part of regional discussions on refugee support. The town will gradually discontinue remaining services starting April, with some amenities like showers at the Rec Center and overnight parking/camping areas available until April 19. Town Manager Lauren Gister highlighted the community's lack of long-term capacity to meet the unique needs of immigrant newcomers and the importance of regional cooperation to develop necessary infrastructure.

Seeking Solutions for the Future

The town's effort to support immigrants during the peak of winter was made possible through the collaboration of volunteers, nonprofits, and government entities. With anticipated increases in unhoused immigrants seeking work and housing in the region, the town aims to work regionally to address the needs of the unhoused population in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River Valleys. For more information or to support the town's efforts with newcomers, visit Carbondale's response page.