Human Rights

Breaking the Silence: A Global Dialogue on Women Political Prisoners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
The Tevgera Jinên Azad (TJA), a women’s movement, is staging a two-day conference in Amed, focusing on the plight of women political prisoners. The event, aptly named “Chain of Silence: Breaking Down the Walls Around Women Political Prisoners”, is initiating with an opening address by Martina Anderson, an ex-member of the European Parliament hailing from Sinn Féin. The conference is designed to converge an international audience comprising women from diverse walks of life, discussing the experiences and struggles of female political prisoners globally.

Unveiling Human Rights Violations

TJA’s public statement underscores the conference’s objective to spotlight human rights infringements against these prisoners. It intends to explore potent advocacy strategies across diverse domains such as media, arts, and law. The participants include former political prisoners, scholars, lawyers, journalists, politicians, human rights activists, and delegates from international and non-governmental organizations, in addition to members from cultural and artistic communities.

Addressing the Issue from Multiple Perspectives

With panelists representing the Philippines, Palestine, Colombia, Basque Country, Catalonia, Iran, and South Kurdistan, the conference aims to address this issue from a multitude of perspectives and foster a comprehensive discourse. The discussion is set to extend beyond the immediate experiences of these women, delving into the societal, political, and cultural factors that contribute to their imprisonment and the subsequent rights violations they endure.

Highlighting the Paradigm in Iran

The conference arrives at a crucial time, particularly considering the recent international condemnations of Iran’s treatment of political prisoners. The US Office of the Special Envoy for Iran has denounced the death sentences of four Kurdish Iranian men and called on the country’s authorities to release all unjustly detained political prisoners. Iran’s use of the death penalty has been escalating, with over 700 executions in 2023. Amnesty International reports that Iran executed more people than any other country in the world, barring China, last year.

A group of Iranian female political prisoners recently conducted a protest inside Tehran’s Evin Prison, voicing their condemnation of the recent surge in executions. The prisoners, including renowned activists Sepideh Gholian, Bahareh Hedayat, Faezeh Hashemi, and Narges Mohammadi, have criticised the state’s harsh response to protests, marking a significant moment in the struggle against political repression in Iran.

Human Rights
BNN Correspondents

