Bermuda-funded Orphanage in Haiti Ravaged Amid Civil Unrest: Charities Bear the Brunt

Haiti's escalating civil unrest has once again made headlines as an orphanage and school funded by Bermuda philanthropy become the latest victims of the Caribbean island's turmoil. Armed bandits, taking advantage of the chaos, targeted the Feed My Lambs facility, causing significant damage and further highlighting the dire situation on the island. Philip Rego, the Bermudian behind the initiative, and Kelley Geon, the orphanage's manager, provide firsthand accounts of the crisis, underscoring the humanitarian toll amidst Haiti's political instability and violence.

Violence Engulfs Haiti

Haiti, a nation long troubled by natural disasters and political upheaval, now faces an unprecedented crisis. In the past week, armed groups have launched attacks on critical infrastructure, including the airport and main prison, plunging the country deeper into chaos. Amidst this backdrop of lawlessness, Feed My Lambs, located 70km from Port-au-Prince and established in 2009 by Rego, was invaded. The attackers destroyed property and stole vital resources, leaving the community in shock and the facility in disrepair. This event is a stark representation of the broader violence tearing through Haiti, now teetering on the brink of famine and civil war.

Response and Resilience

In the face of such adversity, the resolve of those connected to the Feed My Lambs facility remains unbroken. Despite the recent scare, operations resumed the following day, a testament to the commitment to continue their mission amidst turmoil. Rego's narrative emphasizes the importance of moving forward and staying out of harm's way, while still acknowledging the harsh realities faced by the Haitian people. This resilience shines a light on the challenges humanitarian efforts face in Haiti, where lawlessness and violence make it increasingly difficult to provide essential services and hope to those in need.

International Support and the Road Ahead

The support from Bermuda has been a lifeline for Feed My Lambs, with Rego and Geon extending their gratitude to the Bermudian community for their continued assistance. This international solidarity is crucial for sustaining the orphanage and school, especially during such turbulent times. The situation in Haiti remains grim, with the recent resignation of interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry doing little to quell the violence. As the international community watches, the hope for a peaceful resolution and a brighter future for Haiti's children remains in the hearts of those like Rego and Geon, who refuse to give up on the nation and its people.

The plight of the Feed My Lambs facility is a sobering reminder of the complex challenges facing Haiti. The resilience displayed by its staff and supporters exemplifies the unwavering human spirit, even in the darkest of times. As Haiti navigates through this crisis, the role of international aid and the strength of community solidarity will be pivotal in rebuilding and healing the nation.