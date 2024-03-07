Bengal's Oldest Voter, Haradhan Saha, Dies at 115: A Beacon of Democratic Spirit

Haradhan Saha, Bengal's eldest voter, passed away at 115 years old, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to democracy. State panchayat and rural development minister Pradip Majumdar visited Saha's family to offer condolences and honor the disciplined voter's memory. Saha, born in 1911, had participated in every election of Independent India, showcasing his dedication to civic duty.

An Inspirational Journey

From his early days in a small village within Molandighi jungles, Haradhan Saha's life was marked by a deep-rooted belief in the democratic process. Despite his age, Saha had an unmatched enthusiasm for voting, making it a point to partake in every election since India gained independence. His commitment earned him recognition from the district administration, reflecting his stature as an emblem of participatory democracy.

A Legacy Remembered

Minister Pradip Majumdar's visit to the Saha family underscored the impact Haradhan Saha had on inspiring voters in south Bengal. Described as punctual and disciplined, Saha's legacy extends beyond his personal achievements, embodying the spirit of active citizenship. His life story, from being a farmer in a remote village to becoming a celebrated voter, highlights the individual's power in shaping democracy.

End of an Era

The end of Saha's life marks the closing of a significant chapter in Bengal's democratic history. His aspirations to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections underscored his lifelong commitment to exercising his rights. The cremation at poet Joydev's Kadambakhandi Ghat was a fitting tribute to a man who stood as a beacon of hope and participation in the democratic process, inspiring future generations to cherish and uphold their voting rights.

Haradhan Saha's journey from a humble beginning to becoming a symbol of democratic spirit serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of every single vote. As Bengal mourns the loss of its oldest voter, Saha's legacy continues to inspire an unwavering faith in democracy and the pivotal role of citizens in shaping their future.