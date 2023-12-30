Barbara Woodward Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

The United Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, has voiced stern worries over the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza. On Friday, she signaled that the ongoing conflict, if not addressed, could trigger an uptick in deaths from not just the conflict but also disease and famine. Woodward described the situation in Gaza as a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’, necessitating swift action and intervention to avert further death toll and deteriorating living conditions for the region’s inhabitants.

Political Tensions and Dire Humanitarian Crisis

Gaza’s predicament arises from enduring political disagreements, blockades, and repetitive military operations, which have significantly hindered the infrastructure and capacity of aid organizations to offer vital support to the populace. Woodward emphatically underscored Israel’s need to adhere to international humanitarian law and tackle the threat posed by Hamas. Her call also encompassed an end to settler violence in the West Bank and a cessation of all settlement activities.

International Voices on the Crisis

Apart from Woodward, other ambassadors have also expressed their anxieties over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the demand for a durable ceasefire, and the execution of the two-State solution. United Nations official, Khaled Khiari, spotlighted the risk of regional spillover of the Israeli Palestine conflict, which has already led to the death of 304 Palestinians and 4 Israelis in the West Bank. Itay Epshtain voiced apprehensions about Israel’s forcible transfer of Palestinians within Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank.

Call for a Two-State Solution

Woodward and almost all UN Security Council members, excluding the United States, have urgently demanded a two-state solution in Palestine in the wake of escalating violence in the occupied territories. The UN secretary general has also expressed severe concerns over the conflict’s spillover. The Security Council mulled over the situation in the Middle East in light of escalating violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the relentless Israeli bombardment in Gaza. Representatives from various countries and organizations emphasized the two-state solution’s necessity, preventing settler violence, and pursuing accountability.

