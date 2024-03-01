Azerbaijan's Talysh Minority Faces Cultural Event Cancellation on Mother Language Day

On the international front, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has often highlighted the country's commitment to diversity and tolerance. However, a recent incident involving the Talysh minority community suggests challenges in practicing this ethos domestically. On February 21, International Mother Language Day, an event aimed at celebrating the Talysh language was abruptly canceled by local authorities in Lankaran, sparking discussions on cultural suppression and the state's role in supporting minority languages.

Event Cancellation Sparks Controversy

Konul Rasul, a co-organizer of the event and a leader of an online Talysh-language media outlet, detailed plans for a cultural celebration that was shut down by local police. The deputy police chief labeled the gathering illegal without citing specific violations. This move was criticized by Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov, who implied the event could veer into political discussion, contrary to the government's stance on tolerance. The cafe designated for the event was closed, and alternate venues refused to host, forcing organizers to cancel.

Government Response and Public Reaction

In response to the incident, an Interior Ministry statement to Meydan TV claimed the decision not to hold the event was made by the cafe renter, denying any police detention or ban on the cafe's operation. Yet, opposition and rights activists argue that such actions illustrate a broader issue of minority language and identity suppression in Azerbaijan, despite official claims of tolerance. Cemil Hasanli, an opposition politician, used satire to criticize the government's stance on controlling cultural expressions.

Cultural Identity and Official Obligations

The Lankaran incident has reignited discussions on the Azerbaijani government's obligation to protect minority cultures under the Council of Europe's Framework Agreement on the Protection of National Minorities. Rufat Safarov, a rights defender, and other activists emphasize the importance of preserving the linguistic and cultural diversity as a national treasure, accusing the government of neglecting its duty to promote and protect minority languages.

The clash between official narratives of tolerance and the realities faced by minority groups like the Talysh in Azerbaijan raises critical questions about the authenticity of government commitments to multiculturalism. This incident not only highlights the challenges in preserving linguistic diversity but also underscores the tension between state policies and cultural freedoms, prompting a need for a reevaluation of strategies to support and celebrate Azerbaijan's rich cultural mosaic.