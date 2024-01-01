en English
Human Rights

Apartheid Comparisons Emerge Amid Escalating Restrictions in West Bank

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Apartheid Comparisons Emerge Amid Escalating Restrictions in West Bank

The occupied West Bank, under Israeli control, has undergone significant transformations, heightening restrictions and divisions within the territory. These changes are drawing comparisons with apartheid-era South Africa, due to the segregation and fragmentation imposed on the region. Israeli policies, growing increasingly restrictive, are impacting Palestinian residents’ freedom of movement and daily life.

Restrictions and Fragmentation

The measures include physical barriers such as walls and checkpoints, and administrative decisions, like limiting access to resources and services. The stark resemblance to the system of institutionalized racial segregation in South Africa until mid-1990s is evident. This system involved the separation of populations and control over the disenfranchised group’s movements and rights.

A Call for International Attention

International observers and human rights organizations have raised concerns over the situation in the West Bank. They argue that these policies contribute to an environment of inequality and conflict, undermining peace prospects between Israelis and Palestinians. A Times investigation has tracked Israel’s use of one of its most destructive bombs in South Gaza, revealing the pervasive threat to civilians seeking safety.

Implications & Impact

The investigation identified 208 craters in satellite imagery and drone footage, casting a spotlight on the affront to international humanitarian law. This calls for the international community to do more to ensure compliance. In the face of such adversities, Palestinian children’s illustrator, Baraa Awoor, writes about the plight of Palestinian children in the face of death and genocide. Currently, she is fundraising to get her family of 12 out of Gaza, highlighting the human impact of the ongoing situation.

Human Rights International Affairs
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

