Human Rights

Allegations of Abuse Surface Following Israeli Assault on Gaza

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:07 am EST
In the wake of Israel’s military assault on Gaza, a chilling narrative has surfaced. Three Palestinian brothers, Sobhi, Sady, and Ibrahim Yaseen, hailing from the beleaguered Gaza Strip, have reported suffering mistreatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers during their detention. The account, which includes allegations of being beaten, stripped to their underwear, and burnt with cigarettes, is consistent with reports from over 20 other former detainees. However, these allegations have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Israeli Defense Forces Respond

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have responded to these allegations, claiming that the treatment of detainees adheres strictly to international law. The removal of clothing, they argue, is a security measure undertaken to prevent the concealment of weapons or explosives.

(Read Also: U.S. Asylum Policies: A Critical Point of Contention Amid Election Year)

The Backdrop: An Assault on Gaza

The incident follows Israel’s military assault on Gaza, a response to a Hamas cross-border incursion on October 7. This incident, according to Israel, resulted in an alarming 1,200 deaths. The United Nations human rights office (OHCHR) has since received reports of mass detentions and alleged abuse by the Israeli military in northern Gaza.

(Read Also: Online Disinformation Muddies Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Look at the Syrian Connection)

International Implications and Responses

If these reports hold true, they would constitute a contravention of international humanitarian law. Unsurprisingly, they have attracted international attention. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has called on Israel and Hamas to adhere to the rules of war and is conducting investigations into potential war crimes in the Palestinian territories since 2021. Furthermore, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, in a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, underscored the necessity of international pressure for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and sustained humanitarian aid.

Human Rights
