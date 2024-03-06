Advancing Global LGBTQI+ Rights: Jessica Stern's Impact and Salary as U.S. Special Envoy

Under President Joe Biden's administration, Jessica Stern has been appointed as the U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons, marking a significant step in the nation's commitment to promoting LGBTQI+ rights globally. Stern, who took on the role in September 2021, brings a wealth of experience from leading the LGBT advocacy group Outright International, stepping into a position that underscores the Biden administration's prioritization of LGBTQI+ human rights as a key element of U.S. foreign policy.

Advertisment

Background and Appointment

The role of the Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons was first established during the Obama administration, with Randy Berry serving from its inception in 2015 until 2017. The position remained unfilled during President Donald Trump's tenure, signaling a shift in the administration's focus on LGBTQI+ issues. Jessica Stern's appointment by President Biden not only reinstated the position but also highlighted the administration's renewed commitment to LGBTQI+ rights. Stern's annual salary of $183,100, as reported by Open Payrolls, is notable for being substantially higher than the average for both federal agency employees and government workers nationally, reflecting the importance and the demanding nature of her role.

Global Advocacy and Impact

Advertisment

Since her appointment, Stern has been at the forefront of international LGBTQI+ advocacy, traveling to over 22 countries across all six habitable continents. Her efforts have focused on promoting transgenderism and gender ideology through participation in Pride events, lobbying foreign governments, and supporting activist organizations. Stern's work aims to combat the criminalization of LGBTQI+ status or conduct, protect vulnerable LGBTQI+ refugees and asylum seekers, respond to human rights abuses against LGBTQI+ persons, and promote dignity and equality for all. A notable achievement under her tenure includes the State Department offering an "X" option on U.S. passports for individuals who do not identify as male or female, setting a historic precedent for government identification documents.

Controversies and Challenges

Despite the progress made, Stern's advocacy has not been without controversy. During a speech at the LGBTI Political Leaders from the Americas and the Caribbean Conference in Mexico City, she highlighted the importance of addressing laws that discriminate against LGBTQI+ persons, such as Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act and similar bills in the United States. Her comparison drew criticism from some quarters, with detractors arguing that it equates U.S. legislative efforts with more extreme measures in other countries. Additionally, Stern's work has sparked a broader conversation about the role of gender ideology in international human rights advocacy, with voices like Chloe Cole, a detransitioner, speaking out against the push for gender transitions for minors.

As Jessica Stern continues her mission to advance LGBTQI+ rights globally, her efforts underscore the complexity of navigating international human rights advocacy. Her high-profile role and salary reflect the Biden administration's commitment to this cause, but they also highlight the challenges and controversies that come with advocating for change in diverse cultural and political landscapes. Stern's tenure as Special Envoy will likely continue to inspire dialogue and debate on the best ways to promote dignity, equality, and human rights for LGBTQI+ persons around the world.