Activist Requests Travel Ban for Late Singer Mohbad's Wife Amid Investigation

Amidst the investigation into Nigerian singer Mohbad's death, human rights activist Akinola Adelabu Soul has called for travel restrictions on the late artist's wife, Omowunmi, and their son, Liam. In a letter to 13 consulates, including the USA, UK, and China, Soul emphasized the need for their presence in Nigeria to ensure transparency and accountability during the ongoing probe into the singer's mysterious demise.

Urgent Appeal to International Consulates

Adelabu Soul's letter, addressed to consulates from countries spanning four continents, underscores the global attention Mohbad's death has garnered. The activist's request reflects concerns over potential flight risks and the pivotal role Omowunmi and Liam may play in the unfolding investigation. Soul's plea to the consulates is to remain vigilant and restrict their travel until all facts surrounding Mohbad's death are brought to light.

The Investigation Unfolds

The sudden death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, has shaken the Nigerian music industry and its fanbase. Initial reports suggest a nurse's involvement, leading to the exhumation of Mohbad's body for autopsy. This development has intensified the scrutiny of Omowunmi's potential departure from Nigeria, with authorities and the public seeking answers.

Legal and Public Response

In response to the travel ban request, Omowunmi's legal representative, Taiwo Olawanle, has countered, stating Adelabu Soul's lack of standing in this matter. Olawanle asserts that Omowunmi has no intentions of leaving the country and is focused on uncovering the truth behind her husband's death. Meanwhile, the police's establishment of a specialized investigation team and the involvement of high-profile individuals in the case underscore its complexity and the widespread demand for justice.

As the investigation into Mohbad's untimely death progresses, the request for travel restrictions on his wife and child highlights the community's quest for answers and accountability. The unfolding events serve as a reminder of the intricate interplay between personal tragedy and public interest, urging all involved to tread carefully in their search for truth.