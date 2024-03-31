30 Years On: Marlon Thomas' Family Battles for Justice After Racist Attack Leaves Him in Coma

Thirty years have passed since Marlon Thomas, then an 18-year-old from Bristol, fell victim to a brutal racist attack by fairground workers on Durdham Downs, leaving him in a perpetual waking coma. Now, his brother Leroy Thomas, also known as Rudey Lee, is amplifying the call for justice through music. A newly released EP titled 'No Justice', featuring tracks by Bristol's own Smith and Mighty among others, marks the 30th anniversary of this harrowing incident.

Unyielding Struggle for Justice

Leroy Thomas has been at the forefront of the campaign seeking justice for Marlon. Despite the attackers' conviction, the family feels justice remains elusive. Leroy's efforts to use music as a medium to highlight the ramifications of racial violence underscore the continuous pain and struggle endured by Marlon, now 48, who requires round-the-clock care and communicates solely through blinking. "Our family has had no peace," Leroy stated, emphasizing the daily battle faced due to Marlon's condition.

Racial Violence and Its Aftermath

The attack on Marlon and his friends, all of whom were young, black individuals, by a large group of white youths, not only left Marlon with severe brain damage but also spotlighted the grim reality of racial violence. The court proceedings that followed resulted in the conviction of four youths, including the fair owner's son, with sentences that were later extended by the High Court. However, for Leroy and his family, the sentences do not compensate for the lifelong impact of the attackers' actions.

Continued Advocacy and Awareness

Through the release of 'No Justice', Leroy hopes to attract more attention to Marlon's story and the broader issues of racial violence and the quest for justice. The tribute EP serves not only as a symbol of solidarity but also as a call to action, urging society to reflect on the destructive effects of hate and the importance of justice in healing. As the Thomas family continues their unwavering fight, they remind us of the enduring strength found in love, resilience, and the power of community support.