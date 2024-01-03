2024: The Year of ‘Count Her In’ – Accelerating Gender Equality

As the world ushers in a new year, the quest for improved economic conditions, poverty reduction, and food security is taking center stage. Yet, for women across the globe, the focus remains squarely on inclusion. Despite prior advocacy initiatives, the discourse on gender equality, empowerment, and the fight against rights violations, bias, stereotypes, cultural practices, and discrimination remains pertinent. The year 2024 brings a renewed goal: to attain a diverse, equitable, and inclusive world that values and celebrates differences, thereby propelling women’s equality. March 8 marks the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) themed ‘Count Her In: Accelerating gender equality through economic empowerment.’

World Maritime University’s Initiative

The World Maritime University Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute was invited to contribute to the COP 28 UAE United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai. The Institute showcased its capacity building initiatives and outreach activities, particularly those related to the Empowering Women for the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development Programme. Dr. Zhen Sun, a Co-Principal Investigator of the Empowering Women Programme, emphasized the need to incorporate gender equality as a central pillar in all Ocean Decade initiatives.

A Qualitative Study on Gender Equality

A recent qualitative study delved into gender equality in academia and the workplace, with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The study highlighted the need for tangible actions to achieve gender balance in STEM fields and tackled gender bias and socio-cultural constructs that deter girls and women from pursuing STEM studies and careers. It also underscored the economic and social implications of gender inequality in STEM fields, and the potential benefits of increasing women’s participation in STEM education and employment.

Challenges in Achieving Gender Equality

The World Economic Forum’s 2018 Global Gender Gap report indicated that women will have to wait for 202 years before they can earn the same as men and have equal job opportunities if the current rate of change remains constant. Indian women are challenging obstacles impeding their progress towards gender equality, including societal double standards, gender stereotyping, and socio-economic challenges. Women leaders in the industry are keen on challenging issues that need concerted attention, discussion, and action. The emphasis is on women being self-reliant, confident, and empowered for the multi-dimensional growth of society.