en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

2024: The Year of ‘Count Her In’ – Accelerating Gender Equality

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
2024: The Year of ‘Count Her In’ – Accelerating Gender Equality

As the world ushers in a new year, the quest for improved economic conditions, poverty reduction, and food security is taking center stage. Yet, for women across the globe, the focus remains squarely on inclusion. Despite prior advocacy initiatives, the discourse on gender equality, empowerment, and the fight against rights violations, bias, stereotypes, cultural practices, and discrimination remains pertinent. The year 2024 brings a renewed goal: to attain a diverse, equitable, and inclusive world that values and celebrates differences, thereby propelling women’s equality. March 8 marks the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) themed ‘Count Her In: Accelerating gender equality through economic empowerment.’

World Maritime University’s Initiative

The World Maritime University Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute was invited to contribute to the COP 28 UAE United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai. The Institute showcased its capacity building initiatives and outreach activities, particularly those related to the Empowering Women for the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development Programme. Dr. Zhen Sun, a Co-Principal Investigator of the Empowering Women Programme, emphasized the need to incorporate gender equality as a central pillar in all Ocean Decade initiatives.

A Qualitative Study on Gender Equality

A recent qualitative study delved into gender equality in academia and the workplace, with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The study highlighted the need for tangible actions to achieve gender balance in STEM fields and tackled gender bias and socio-cultural constructs that deter girls and women from pursuing STEM studies and careers. It also underscored the economic and social implications of gender inequality in STEM fields, and the potential benefits of increasing women’s participation in STEM education and employment.

Challenges in Achieving Gender Equality

The World Economic Forum’s 2018 Global Gender Gap report indicated that women will have to wait for 202 years before they can earn the same as men and have equal job opportunities if the current rate of change remains constant. Indian women are challenging obstacles impeding their progress towards gender equality, including societal double standards, gender stereotyping, and socio-economic challenges. Women leaders in the industry are keen on challenging issues that need concerted attention, discussion, and action. The emphasis is on women being self-reliant, confident, and empowered for the multi-dimensional growth of society.

0
Human Rights International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience

By Olalekan Adigun

Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry

By Muhammad Jawad

Fleeing Gaza: Sri Lankan-Palestinian Families Find Refuge in Sri Lanka

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against Refugees

By Geeta Pillai

AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Cultu ...
@Business · 23 mins
AXA Amplifies Employee Benefits, Sets New Standard for Corporate Cultu ...
heart comment 0
Librarian Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired for Refusing to Ban Books

By Geeta Pillai

Librarian Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired for Refusing to Ban Books
Conversion Practices Controversy in Tasmania; Transparency Demands for Albert Hall; Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Conversion Practices Controversy in Tasmania; Transparency Demands for Albert Hall; Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges
Charles Santiago Stands Against Deportation of Rohingya Refugees

By BNN Correspondents

Charles Santiago Stands Against Deportation of Rohingya Refugees
Zimbabwe’s Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country’s Political Tension

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
1 min
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
2 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
2 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
2 mins
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
3 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
3 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app