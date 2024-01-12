en English
Human Rights

2024 Human Rights Watch Report Unveils Global Suppression and Hypocrisy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
The Human Rights Watch (HRW) World Report for 2024 has thrown a stark light on the global scenario, painting a grim picture of widespread suppression of human rights. Notably, the past year has been marked by significant human rights abuses, often overlooked by the global leadership.

Unprecedented Human Rights Violations in the Middle East and North Africa

The Middle East and North Africa region, already a hotbed of conflict, saw a severe escalation in human rights crises. The bloodiest conflict of them all was the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which resulted in more than 23,000 deaths. Israel’s government faced significant criticism for its harsh measures, including cutting off essential services like water and electricity to Gaza’s civilians. Such actions, deemed by HRW as collective punishment, are considered war crimes.

International Double Standards in Response to Violations

The report also takes aim at the international response to these grave violations. HRW points out a pervasive double standard where Western governments, quick to condemn Hamas’ war crimes, were conspicuously more reserved in their criticism of Israel’s actions. This hypocrisy was repeated in the disparate global responses to human rights situations in Sudan and Ukraine, with a marked reluctance to establish accountability mechanisms for Sudan that were on par with those for Ukraine.

Massive Rights Violations in Sudan and Repression in China

The report condemns the massive violations of civilian rights in Sudan by military leaders and criticizes the international community’s silence on China’s repression in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Failure in Handling Migration Humanely

Furthermore, the report addresses the failure of the European Union to deal humanely with migration, opting instead to contain migrant departures at any cost.

Signs of Hope Amidst the Bleak Picture

Despite the bleak picture, HRW’s chief, Tirana Hassan, expressed hope. She cited the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin as a sign of a continued will to protect human rights. Moreover, the courage of Afghan women and girls protesting against the Taliban was highlighted as an inspiration for continued efforts in human rights advocacy.

Human Rights International Relations
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

