Hoosiers and Wildcats Face Off in High-Stakes Big Ten Matchup

Hoosiers Host Wildcats in High-Stakes Big Ten Matchup

Advertisment

Sunday's showdown at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will mark the latest chapter in the storied Indiana-Northwestern rivalry. With the Hoosiers listed as 1.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 136.5, it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Both teams enter the matchup hungry for a victory. Indiana suffered a setback last Saturday, losing 79-59 to Purdue. CJ Gunn led the Hoosiers with 13 points, while Kel'el Ware contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

Northwestern, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking 63-60 defeat at the hands of Rutgers. Boo Buie, the Wildcats' star player, registered a game-high 27 points, including six three-pointers. Despite the loss, Buie continues to average an impressive 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season.

Advertisment

Indiana Looks to Reverse Recent Fortunes Against Northwestern

The Hoosiers will be looking to flip the script on Sunday, as they have lost three straight games to the Wildcats. Northwestern has won five of the last seven meetings between the two teams, including a 64-62 victory in their last encounter in February 2023.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead. "Chris Collins has a good thing going at Northwestern," Woodson said. "They're having another good season, and they've beaten us three straight times. We need to turn things around on Sunday."

Advertisment

Despite being the underdog, Northwestern has shown that it can compete with the best teams in the Big Ten. The Wildcats opened the season ranked No. 40 in the Kenpom.com computer rankings and have since risen to No. 47. Indiana, by comparison, is currently ranked No. 97.

Public Bettors Back Indiana, But Northwestern Has History on Its Side

According to the latest public betting data, 61% of public bettors are backing Indiana to cover the spread. However, Northwestern has proven to be a tough opponent for the Hoosiers in recent years, winning three straight games in the rivalry.

Advertisment

The Wildcats have also been strong against the spread this season, going 13-12 overall and 8-6 in conference play. Sixteen of their 25 games have gone over the total, with the last two going under. Indiana, meanwhile, is 12-12 against the spread this season.

With so much at stake, both teams will be looking to come out on top in Sunday's highly anticipated matchup. Will Indiana be able to reverse its recent fortunes against Northwestern, or will the Wildcats continue their dominance in the rivalry?

One thing is certain: this game is not to be missed.