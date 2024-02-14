Hit-and-Run Victim Kiera Barriskill: A Family's Plea for Help and Healing

In the quiet Calgary suburb of Taradale, a family is grappling with the aftermath of a tragedy that struck in January. Their 16-year-old daughter, Kiera Barriskill, was the victim of a hit-and-run incident that has left her with life-altering injuries and her family in dire need of support.

A Night That Changed Everything

On the evening of January 28, Kiera Barriskill was struck by a vehicle, leaving her severely injured on the side of the road. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, initially fled the scene but later came forward to speak to the police.

Kiera was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre, where she spent five days in a coma. She sustained brain injuries, damage to her right eye, fractured bones, a broken right shoulder, and blood clots. Miraculously, she has recently started talking again, although she doesn't remember anything about the accident.

A Family's Plea for Help

In the wake of this tragedy, Kiera's family has been providing round-the-clock care for her. Her mother and father have taken time off work, resulting in financial strain as medical and other expenses pile up.

To help alleviate some of the burden, Kiera's aunt Hailey Waines set up a GoFundMe campaign. The family is seeking assistance from the community to help cover medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and lost income.

Navigating the Aftermath

As the investigation into the hit-and-run incident continues, Kiera's family remains focused on her recovery. They are grateful for the support they have received so far but know that the road ahead will be long and challenging.

Kiera's story serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community support in times of crisis. As her family continues to navigate the aftermath of this tragic event, they hope that their experience can raise awareness about the consequences of hit-and-run incidents and the need for drivers to take responsibility for their actions.

For now, Kiera's family takes solace in the fact that she is still with them and remains optimistic about her future. They continue to ask for the community's support as they work towards rebuilding their lives.