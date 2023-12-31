en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Breaking News

Historic Abdication: Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to Step Down After 52-Year Reign

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:40 pm EST
Historic Abdication: Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to Step Down After 52-Year Reign

In an unexpected declaration during her new year address, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has announced her decision to abdicate the throne. A historic tenure of 52 years, one of the longest in European royalty, will come to a formal close on January 14, marking a significant moment in contemporary Danish history.

Historic Reign Comes to an End

The 83-year-old queen, who began her reign in 1972, has been a stalwart figure in the Danish monarchy. Her decision to abdicate was delivered during her annual New Year’s speech, broadcasted live on television. The nature of the abdication, including the reasons behind her decision, are yet to be fully disclosed, making it a closely watched event by news outlets and the public alike.

Succession Plan Unveiled

Queen Margrethe II will be succeeded by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik. The Crown Prince, married to Australian Princess Mary, has long been the heir-apparent to the throne. His ascension will usher in a new era for the Danish monarchy, with the world watching his transition to the throne.

Global Impact and Implications

Queen Margrethe’s decision to abdicate is expected to draw global attention, with implications extending far beyond Denmark’s borders. As the news continues to unfold, the world anticipates further updates on the transition within the Danish monarchy, and how this will shape the future of one of Europe’s longest-reigning monarchies.

0
Breaking News Denmark Europe
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers' Concerns

By Safak Costu

Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations

By BNN Correspondents

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By Israel Ojoko

Global Oil Market Sees First Annual Decline Since 2020: Oversupply Con ...
@Business · 12 mins
Global Oil Market Sees First Annual Decline Since 2020: Oversupply Con ...
heart comment 0
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Warns Against Corruption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda's Economy, Warns Against Corruption
Uganda’s Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

Uganda's Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges
Uganda’s President Museveni Stresses Importance of Agricultural Reform in New Year’s Address

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Stresses Importance of Agricultural Reform in New Year's Address
Latest Headlines
World News
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
7 mins
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
8 mins
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
8 mins
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
11 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
13 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
13 mins
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
14 mins
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
14 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
15 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
15 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
18 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
24 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
54 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
55 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app