Heroism Turns Tragic: EMT Yanaisa Pulido's Ultimate Sacrifice

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of State Road 84 in Broward County, became the site of a tragic incident on Sunday. A chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles claimed the life of Yanaisa Pulido, a 23-year-old EMT who had stopped to help a crash victim. Three others were injured in the accident.

Heroism Turns Tragic: An EMT's Ultimate Sacrifice

Yanaisa Pulido, a young woman who had dedicated her life to helping others, met with an untimely end while performing her duties as an EMT. After completing the Hialeah Fire Cadet program in 2019, Pulido joined Miami Dade Ambulance, where she served her community with unwavering commitment.

The Fatal Accident: A Morning of Chaos and Loss

The incident unfolded early Sunday morning, as the southbound lanes of I-95 near Marina Mile Boulevard saw a series of collisions involving a red Kia Forte, a black Mercedes GLA250, a silver Cadillac, a black Lexus IS300, and a black Ford Explorer. The force of the impact left several vehicles severely damaged and caused traffic delays for hours.

A Community in Mourning: The Aftermath and Investigation

As the community mourns the loss of their hero, authorities continue their investigations to determine the cause of the accident. While details remain scarce, traffic officials urge motorists to avoid the area due to the expected prolonged activity. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the risks that first responders face every day in their mission to protect and save lives.

Yanaisa Pulido's selfless act in the face of danger will forever be remembered as a testament to her courage and dedication. The tragic loss of this young EMT stands as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by those who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

