Health

Zosurabalpin: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
In a promising development in the fight against antibiotic resistance, researchers from Harvard University and Hoffmann-La Roche have introduced a potential game-changer: Zosurabalpin. This new antibiotic offers fresh hope in the battle against Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), a bacterium resistant to most current antibiotics.

Zosurabalpin: A New Hope

Zosurabalpin, unlike existing antibiotics, is in a unique chemical class and disrupts the bacteria’s double membrane. It operates by inhibiting the movement of lipopolysaccharides to the outer membrane, causing the bacterial cell to die. This novel method of action could be a significant breakthrough in the persistent struggle against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Preclinical Trials Show Promise

Zosurabalpin has been effective in preclinical trials against over 100 clinical samples of CRAB and in animal models. Currently, it’s in phase 1 clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy in humans. These promising results suggest a potential turning point in the treatment of infections caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Antibiotic Resistance: A Global Threat

Despite this advancement, antimicrobial resistance remains a significant global threat. In 2019, over 1.3 million deaths were attributed to antibiotic resistance, surpassing those caused by HIV/AIDS and malaria. CRAB, a top priority pathogen as per the World Health Organization, is prevalent in hospitals and poses a significant risk to patients with catheters, ventilators, or open wounds from surgery.

The development of Zosurabalpin represents a potential breakthrough in the fight against resistant Gram-negative bacteria. However, scientists caution that bacteria may develop resistance to Zosurabalpin in the future. Despite this, the discovery offers a new approach to tackle other hard-to-treat pathogens, signaling a potential paradigm shift in the way we combat antibiotic resistance.

Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

