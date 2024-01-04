en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs

Zosurabalpin: A Potential Game-Changer in the Superbug Battle

A new antibiotic, zosurabalpin, is set to revolutionize the fight against the deadly antibiotic-resistant bacterium, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB). Developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant, Roche, in collaboration with experts from Harvard University, zosurabalpin has shown promise in the preliminary phase 1 clinical trials, specifically against CRAB, a bacterium notorious for causing severe infections like sepsis and pneumonia in hospitals.

Understanding the Mechanism

Zosurabalpin operates through a novel mechanism, inhibiting the bacterium’s ability to transport lipopolysaccharide, a chemical that fortifies CRAB’s defenses by strengthening its outer membrane. The disruption of this process weakens the bacteria, thereby making it susceptible to the drug’s action. The implications of this mechanism extend beyond CRAB, potentially making zosurabalpin effective against other Gram-negative bacteria that share similar membrane structures.

Addressing the Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis

The breakthrough comes at a crucial juncture when antimicrobial resistance is causing approximately 5 million deaths annually, a crisis exacerbated by a lack of funding for new drug discoveries. The development of zosurabalpin is a significant milestone, especially considering there has been no new antibiotic for treating CRAB in over 50 years. Besides, the targeted action of zosurabalpin may also minimize collateral damage to beneficial gut bacteria, a common issue associated with traditional antibiotics.

The discovery of zosurabalpin and its potential to combat deadly superbugs like CRAB marks a significant advance in the medical field. However, as the drug is currently only in phase 1 clinical trials, its full potential and efficacy against other antibiotic-resistant bacteria remain to be seen. Nonetheless, the innovative mechanism of the drug and its success so far highlight the importance of continued research and funding in the battle against antibiotic resistance.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
25 mins ago
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
Amidst the brewing storm of potential restrictions on reproductive rights, thousands of women across the United States have been preparing for a future where their access to abortion might be restricted. The anticipation has resulted in an unprecedented increase in the stockpiling of abortion pills, with daily requests skyrocketing almost tenfold following the leak of
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
TikToker's Winter Lip Care Hack Goes Viral: Here's Why It Works
2 hours ago
TikToker's Winter Lip Care Hack Goes Viral: Here's Why It Works
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
2 hours ago
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
29 mins ago
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
2 hours ago
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
2 hours ago
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
14 mins
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
25 mins
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
29 mins
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
35 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
44 mins
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
2 hours
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
2 hours
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
2 hours
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 hours
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
4 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
5 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
5 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
5 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
5 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
5 hours
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
6 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app