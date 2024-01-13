en English
Health

Zopa Bank Apologizes After Covid-19 Survivor Struggles to Access Savings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Angela Underhill, a 61-year-old Chester resident, endured an ordeal of frustration and despair upon returning home from a 15-month hospital stay due to Covid-19. Her challenges were not limited to her health, for she discovered she was locked out of her savings account with online bank Zopa, a sum of £5,000 diligently saved over five years.

Struggle for Access Amid Health Challenges

Battling multiple sclerosis and a recent loss of leg mobility, Underhill spent five weeks wrangling with the bank to regain access to her funds. The process, mired in physical pain and emotional distress, brought her to tears. Adding to her woes was the passing of her father during her hospitalization, an event that further compounded her difficulties.

Zopa Responds to Underhill’s Plight

When Zopa was finally informed of the situation, they responded. On January 10, the bank reached out to Underhill to resolve the issue. She was assured that she would soon regain access to her savings. In an official statement, a Zopa spokesperson issued an apology for the distress caused, confirming that the customer service team updated Underhill’s account details, allowing her to regain access to her funds. The bank recognized that the service provided to Underhill fell short of their standards.

Underhill’s Story: A Wake-Up Call

Underhill’s distressing experience serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those in vulnerable situations. Now requiring carers four times a day and relying on hoists for mobility, Underhill hopes her ordeal will prompt change, ensuring others are spared similar difficulties. Meanwhile, Zopa continues to face criticism for its service, with several customers voicing concerns about overcharging, mispayments, and misinformation. Despite these criticisms, some customers have reported positive experiences, lauding the bank’s quick application process, strong communication, and competitive rates.

Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

