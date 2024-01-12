en English
Health

ZimStat’s 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
In a recent release from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), findings from the April 2022 Population and Housing Census have painted a vivid demographic picture of Bulawayo province. With a life expectancy of 62.6 years, Bulawayo trails slightly behind the national average of 64.7 years, spotlighting the need for health and welfare improvements.

Gender Disparities and Population Dynamics

Women in Bulawayo outlive their male counterparts, boasting a life expectancy of 65.6 years against men’s 59.3 years. The census recorded a total population of 665,952 individuals, with women outnumbering men. This fact is further underlined by the province’s sex ratio at birth, which stands at 86 males for every 100 females.

When we delve into marital status, approximately 44% of the population over the age of 15 is married, mirroring the same percentage of unmarried individuals. Noteworthy migration patterns also emerge, peaking in the 20-24 years age group before declining.

Household Composition and Employment

There are 178,716 private households in Bulawayo, each housing an average of 3.7 persons. The labor force, comprising 188,683 people, exhibits a strong employment rate of 85.2%. Men represent 55% of the economically active population, with women accounting for the remaining 45%.

Social Fabric and Infrastructure

The overwhelming majority of Bulawayo’s population, 88%, identifies as Christian. Within this group, 24.9% align with the Pentecostal faith. The province’s infrastructural development is evident, with a significant 97.1% of households having access to piped drinking water. In terms of sanitation, 94.9% use flush toilets, dazzlingly contrasting with the 1.9% still relying on pit latrines with slab.

In the wake of these revelations, ZimStat continues its efforts to engage stakeholders for better planning, ensuring that the province’s demographics are fully understood and catered for, on a local and national level. From gender disparities to infrastructural development, the 2022 Population and Housing Census report offers a valuable resource for shaping the future of Bulawayo province.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

