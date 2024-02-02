Zimbabwe's Healthcare Crisis: A Deep Dive into the Impact of Taxation and Underfunding

The intricate relationship between health and development is a well-acknowledged phenomenon worldwide. A healthy populace significantly contributes to a nation's GDP. Sadly, many developing nations, like Zimbabwe, grapple with health inequalities and a lack of equity in healthcare services, resulting in a rise in mortality rates.

Healthcare Budget Deficit in Zimbabwe

In 2001, African nations pledged to allocate at least 15% of their national budgets to healthcare to ensure effective service delivery, a benchmark Zimbabwe has consistently missed. In 2024, the country's budget allocation for health staggered at a mere 10.8%.

Challenges such as the emergence of diseases like COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS, economic hurdles, financial sanctions, and high debt have compounded this problem. Additionally, Zimbabwe's macroeconomic instability, marked by high inflation and unemployment rates, has discouraged foreign investment and left the health sector susceptible to harsh economic conditions.

Impact of Taxation on Healthcare

Increased taxation on medical commodities and services, with hefty surcharges and added taxes on ambulances, has led to skyrocketing healthcare costs for patients. This taxation exacerbates the health service delivery crisis, rendering universal health coverage a distant goal for Zimbabwe.

Challenges in the Health Sector

Beyond fiscal concerns, Zimbabwe also faces issues such as a significant brain drain, understaffing in healthcare, and a weak public health system. With many citizens unable to afford private care, these problems paint a grim picture for the country's healthcare landscape.

Specifically, the country's HIV response programs face significant challenges. Achieving the 95-95-95 targets, particularly for children, is a daunting task amidst limited funding. There's also the concern of HIV drug resistance (HIVDR) and the difficulties in managing it.

While Zimbabwe has been encouraged to depend on domestic resources like the AIDS Levy to sustain its HIV programs, it's evident more needs to be done. The nation requires robust policies to better support the health sector, including considering a reduction in taxation on healthcare-related items and services.