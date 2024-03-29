Zimbabwe's Health Triumph: Minister Mombeshora Lauds Maternal Healthcare Model

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora has hailed the results-based finance (RBF) model, focusing on maternal and neonatal healthcare, as a pivotal success in Zimbabwe's health sector. Introduced in 2011 in collaboration with the World Bank, this initiative has significantly reduced maternal deaths and enhanced the quality of healthcare services across the nation.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Healthcare through RBF

The RBF model has been instrumental in transforming Zimbabwe's approach to healthcare delivery. By prioritizing performance and results, healthcare facilities have been motivated to improve the quality of care they provide. This has led to increased coverage, use, and quality of maternal and newborn health services, including prenatal care, immunization coverage, and Vitamin A supplementation for children. Mombeshora emphasized the importance of the initiative in improving clinical skills and staff motivation through training and mentorship programmes.

Notable Achievements and Innovations

Advertisment

Among the significant impacts of the RBF program are the reduction in maternal deaths, improvement in clinical quality indicators, and the availability of medicines. The project has also been credited for the reduction in the time it takes to conduct Caesarean sections after a decision is made, thanks to improved availability of resources and increased staff motivation. Mombeshora highlighted the project's role in strengthening the health workforce and enhancing teamwork within healthcare facilities, partly due to the staff incentives provided under the RBF initiative.

Looking Forward: A New Chapter in Healthcare

The closure of the Health Sector Development Support Project marks the beginning of a new era in Zimbabwe's health sector, according to Mombeshora. With the introduction of a new US$15 million essential health services grant, there is a renewed commitment to strengthening the sector further. This grant aims to capacitate about 25 secondary care facilities countrywide, ensuring the sustainability of the gains made through the RBF model and continuing to improve the quality of healthcare services in Zimbabwe.