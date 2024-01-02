Zimbabwe’s Health Sector Grapples with Rising Cancer Cases

The burgeoning crisis in Zimbabwe’s health sector has taken a worrying turn, with the country witnessing a steep rise in the incidents of non-communicable diseases, notably cancer. According to the 2018 national cancer registry, Zimbabwe reported 7,841 cancer cases, with a staggering 57.9 percent of them being women. The most prevalent type of cancer was cervical cancer, followed by prostate and breast cancer.

Zimbabwe’s Cancer Conundrum: A Closer Look

Despite concerted efforts to raise awareness about the disease, the knowledge level about cancer among the populace remains worryingly low. This lack of awareness has led to late-stage diagnosis, resulting in decreased survival rates. The most alarming revelation is the high incidence of breast cancer, which is a major public health issue not only in Zimbabwe but worldwide. While the disease affects both genders, men account for less than 1 percent of the total cases.

The Global Impact of Breast Cancer

The risk for women is substantially higher, with 2.3 million new cases and 685,000 deaths recorded globally in 2020. The key to combating this disease lies in early detection, which is still a challenge in Zimbabwe, as most women are diagnosed at later stages. Risk factors for breast cancer include gender, age, family history, alcohol consumption, and obesity post-menopause.

Breast Cancer Symptoms and Treatment

Symptoms can vary, with common ones being lumps, changes in breast appearance, or abnormal nipple discharge. The treatment protocol involves surgery, radiation therapy, and in some cases, mastectomy or lumpectomy.

The World Health Organization’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative

The World Health Organization’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative aims to reduce breast cancer deaths by promoting early detection and treatment. The initiative emphasizes public and health worker education to improve awareness and referral to diagnostic services. Women are advised to familiarize themselves with their normal breast condition, undergo regular mammograms after the age of 40, and adopt healthier lifestyles to combat breast cancer.