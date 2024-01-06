Zimbabwe’s Education Ministry Mandates Cholera Prevention Measures Ahead of School Reopening

In a bold move to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Zimbabwe has issued a mandate for schools to strictly adhere to cholera prevention measures. This is in anticipation of the schools reopening on Tuesday. The directive, aimed at preventing the further spread of the deadly disease, emphasizes the importance of hand hygiene and cleanliness.

Strengthening Hygiene Practices

Speaking at a clean-up campaign at Warren Park 1 High School, Minister Torerai Moyo instructed schools to install hand-washing stations and to provide running water at entry points and toilets. Schools are advised to use liquid soap or, in its absence, pieces of green bar soap for hand-washing. These measures have been put in place in response to the threat of cholera, a deadly disease that can be prevented through simple yet effective hygiene practices.

Educating to Prevent

Minister Moyo pointed out the critical need to prevent the loss of lives among students, teachers, and staff. Unlike their neighbor, Zambia, which postponed school openings due to a cholera outbreak, Zimbabwe has chosen not to delay the term but to focus on prevention and education about the importance of hygiene. To this end, health coordinators in schools have been urged to intensify their efforts to disseminate information about good hygiene practices.

Nurturing a Culture of Cleanliness

The Minister also highlighted the need to stop purchasing unwashed fruits from vendors to avoid illness. Official visits to schools are planned to monitor the implementation of these protocols upon reopening. Beyond these immediate measures, the Minister also discussed the clean-up campaign. This campaign aims to instill the habit of cleanliness in young students, fostering national pride and environmental protection. It’s a long-term solution to a pressing problem, turning a crisis into an opportunity for education and growth.